For now, there is no such thing, if there is, we will inform, the new government spokesman, Dusko Arsovski said at Wednesday’s press conference, answering a journalist question whether the government is considering sending a protest note to Bulgaria for the last statement of the Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov that he might send a regiment to the country to remove all the monuments that read “Bulgarian fascist occupier”.

Arsovski assessed the statements as unworthy and inappropriate, commenting that representatives of two NATO member states cannot communicate with each other in this way.