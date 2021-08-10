Instead of resolving the situation with the coronavirus, the citizens see only bigger nonsense and greater incompetence of Zaev and Filipce, said VMRO-DPMNE on Tuesday.

They failed to deal with any wave of the coronavirus, and now on the threshold of the fourth wave and instead of offering solutions, they intimidate and discriminate.

For SDSM, now there are only vaccinated citizens, they erased those who recovered from the virus, and they have antibodies.

The wrong health care policy, more precisely the lack of health care policy has led the country since the of the coronavirus high on the lists of deaths or so far more than 5,500 deaths in the country alone, and ranks high in the world rankings in terms of deaths, said the opposition party.