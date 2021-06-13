For the first time in nine months, Macedonia recorded no new Covid-19 deaths in the daily report. The Healthcare Ministry reported only eight new cases, out of over 3,000 tests that were conducted.

Macedonia suffered a major Third Wave of the pandemic in March and April, when it was left largely without vaccines due to incompetence and corruption in the Healthcare Ministry. The lingering effects of this period, when the country lost up to 50 people a day, were felt into June.