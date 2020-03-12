The union of the Macedonian Foreign Affairs Ministry publicly protested the lack of preparations to protect the employees from the coronavirus. It reminds the Ministry that the diplomats are exposed to a large number of people in countries across the world, but are left unprepared and unprotected from the pandemic.

In the nature of our work is to face a large frequency of people, both domestic and foreign, and that makes the diplomatic profession one of the highest risk ones. Despite it, the Foreign Affairs Ministry still hasn’t taken the necessary steps to protect its employees from the coronavirus. We asked that it at least procures hand disinfectant but we did not receive a reply. Ignoring the problems won’t make them go away, the union said.