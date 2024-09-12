At the end of August, foreign exchange reserves stood at 4.46 billion euros, showing an increase of 41.3 million euros compared to the previous month, according to a report from the National Bank. The majority of these reserves are allocated to securities (59.6%), followed by currencies and deposits (29.1%), and monetary gold (11.3%).
Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise to 4.46 Billion Euros in August, Driven by Securities Allocation
