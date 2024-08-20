The postponement of constitutional amendments is crucial for us, as it represents a logical approach that ensures there will be no further bilateral claims from Bulgaria. However, we must also address the issue of reciprocity, not just from a constitutional perspective, but in terms of respecting minority rights by our neighboring country, stated Foreign Minister Timcho Mucunski.

“While we deeply respect the members of Bulgaria’s caretaker government, they are currently unable to take on serious political responsibilities, as their primary role is to oversee elections. We hope these elections will lead to the formation of a political government, with which we can engage in a proactive dialogue,” FM Mucunski told Sitel.

He emphasized that these views are being communicated with all key partners, including strategic allies and EU member states.

“Our goal is to find a sustainable and predictable solution, not only for our EU integration process but also to uphold the Union’s credibility. Repeated delays in our EU accession due to a bilateral dispute would undermine the Union’s legitimacy both here and throughout the region,” Mucunski noted.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that the European Court of Human Rights has issued 14 judgments against Bulgaria regarding the right to assemble civic associations, highlighting the obligations of an EU member state under Council of Europe treaties.

“In this context, we are engaged in institutional communication with Bulgaria, other EU member states, and EU institutions. We are conveying that this model of delayed implementation, coupled with the expectation that Bulgaria will uphold the Union’s fundamental values, is in our best interest as an accession country, and also serves the EU’s interest in maintaining a credible enlargement process,” said Mucunski.

When asked about potential changes to the Negotiating Framework, Mucunski stressed that partners should recognize that this is a beneficial solution for our country, Bulgaria, and the European Union.

“My initial impression is that key stakeholders within the EU view our approach as logical and proactive. We must remain steadfast, presenting rational solutions without yielding to pressure, unlike our predecessors. It’s important to engage in dialogue on equal terms, respecting others’ arguments while firmly standing by our own, which we believe are just and fair,” FM Mucunski concluded.