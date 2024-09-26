On the second day of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, Timcho Mucunski, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, met separately with Estonia’s Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahkna, and the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Mucunski and Tsahkna reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations between their countries and expressed mutual interest in further enhancing cooperation.

“The ministers emphasized the shared goal of deepening ties, with a particular focus on economic collaboration, trade, digitization, and modern technology. They also discussed their partnership within NATO and North Macedonia’s progress toward joining the European Union,” the Ministry stated.

In a meeting with UAE Minister Al Hashimy, both parties assessed the positive development of their economic and multilateral cooperation.

“The ministers explored ways to advance the framework agreement and expand collaboration in the fields of culture and education. They also exchanged views on foreign policy priorities and addressed key international and regional issues,” the Ministry said.