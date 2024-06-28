Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski met with the OSCE Ambassador to Macedonia Kilian Wahl.

During the meeting we confirmed the continuous and long cooperation with OSCE in various areas covered by their mission mandate. The interlocutors exchanged opinions on the current aspects of the work of the OSCE mission and reaffirmed the determination to continue its activities and to further focus its projects to support the reform processes of the new Government, said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.