On the second day of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Timcho Mucunski, held separate discussions with Estonia’s Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahkna, and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Mucunski and Tsahkna reaffirmed their nations’ strong bilateral relations and expressed mutual interest in deepening collaboration.

“The ministers highlighted the joint commitment to strengthen ties, with a focus on the economy, trade, digitization, and modern technologies. They also emphasized their partnership in NATO and discussed the country’s ongoing efforts to join the European Union,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade stated in a press release.

In a separate meeting with UAE Minister Al Hashimy, both ministers praised the growing economic cooperation and broader multilateral collaboration between their countries.

“The ministers explored opportunities to advance the framework agreement and expand cooperation in culture and education. They also exchanged views on their countries’ foreign policy priorities and discussed current international and regional issues,” the Ministry reported.