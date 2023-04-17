The Foreign Ministry issued a statement defending the actions of Minister Bujar Osmani, who took it upon himself to expand the official use of the Albanian language and held a meeting with the Spanish Foreign Minister in Spanish and Albanian.

VMRO-DPMNE came out in protest against this move, insisting that under law, the Macedonian language is the only language in which the country can conduct foreign policy.

Osmani needs to resign immediately. That is the least he can do after his shameful move that humiliated all Macedonian citizens. Even though it is clear which is the official language of Macedonia for international use, Osmani used Albanian in an official meeting with the Foreign Minister of Spain. He hypocritically claims that other countries respect Macedonia, but he himself doesn’t respect the country he is a citizen of and which pays his salary, said Marija Miteva from VMRO-DPMNE.

The Foreign Ministry issued a response saying that they don’t want to engage the opposition in a political debate during Easter, but after a few sentences they do exactly that. “At every meeting, the Minister addresses the domestic public in the two official languages defined in the Constitution and in the law, and the Ministry provides translation. This issue is precisely defined and the official languages should be used. We call on VMRO-DPMNE to back their claims with some recording, o otherwise, to respect the values they profess and publicly apologize for causing needless confusion in the public on ethnic grounds, the Ministry responded.