Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani insisted that former Tetovo Mayor Teuta Arifi was not formally nominated as ambassador to the US and Turkey, and was merely considered for the EU post. His comment comes after reports that all three capitals – D.C., Ankara and Brussels – rejected Arifi’s nomination.

There never was a proposal to send Teuta Arifi as ambassador to Ankara. The reports that were published yesterday were without even requesting comment from the Foreign Ministry. There as no proposal for Washington and no formal proposal for Brussels – just considerations, Osmani said.