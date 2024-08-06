Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Timcho Mucunski held a productive meeting on Monday with representatives of the United Macedonian Diaspora, including President Meto Koloski, Vice-President Aleksandar Mitreski, and Director for Europe Gordan Jordanov. Both parties expressed mutual satisfaction with the discussion, which they noted was aimed at strengthening the relationship between North Macedonia and its diaspora. This partnership is seen as essential for representing Macedonian interests abroad, enhancing the country’s international profile, and promoting Macedonian values, identity, and culture, according to a statement from the Ministry.

Foreign Minister Mucunski emphasized the commitment of the new Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade to maintaining strong connections with Macedonians living abroad. He highlighted their focus on improving the rights and status of the diaspora, promoting the learning of the Macedonian language, and enhancing communication and cooperation between Macedonian organizations overseas and domestic state institutions.

The meeting also welcomed the announcement of a forthcoming National Strategy for Cooperation with the Diaspora, which will include operational cooperation for data exchange in the near future.