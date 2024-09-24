Foreign Ministers Timcho Mucunski of North Macedonia and Giorgos Gerapetritis of Greece recently met to discuss a range of important topics. According to Greek diplomatic sources, the conversation centered around bilateral, cross-border, and regional cooperation, as well as North Macedonia’s European aspirations. Additionally, the ministers stressed the significance of adhering to international law and agreements, including the Prespa Agreement, MIA’s Athens correspondent reported.

Gerapetritis highlighted that the European integration process for all Western Balkan nations, including Macedonia, hinges on the fulfillment of commitments related to European legislation and international law. These commitments include honoring agreements like the Prespa Agreement and fostering strong, neighborly relations.

This meeting, the first between Mucunski and Gerapetritis, took place at Greece’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.