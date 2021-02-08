The foreign ministers of Czechia and Slovakia published a joint statement condemning the push by Bulgaria to include historic issues in the EU accession criteria. The column by Tomas Petricek and Ivan Korcok is published as the Slovakian Minister Korcok is about to visit Macedonia.

We have always been staunch supporters of the EU accession process – it is making not only our neighbours, but all of us stronger and safer too. Keeping the process alive has required and will always require moments when we need to seriously consider the consequences of our decisions and to be honest with ourselves. In this context, an example of the EU sending mixed signals to the aspiring countries is its approach to (North) Macedonia. This Western Balkan country has been finding itself in the centre of the EU ambiguity for 15 years now. Over time, it had fulfilled all the conditions required, even the most difficult ones related to its own name. We doubt any current EU member state would have the capacity and will to do the same. Yet the promised reward of opening accession talks with the EU did not come. In 2019, the decision of the European Council to grant opening of the negotiations was postponed not once, but twice. Then last year, North Macedonia was confronted with yet another obstacle, and yet again was asked to comply with requests related to its national identity, the two ministers write in Euobserver.

Slovakia and the Czech Republic vetoed a move by Bulgaria to introduce historic issues as criteria in the EU enlargement reports. Likely motivated by the fact that Bulgaria is pushing Macedonia to lay claim on Ss. Cyril and Methodius, who are also revered in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the two countries stopped the move by Bulgaria, which likely wouldn’t have opened Macedonia’s EU accession talks anyway.