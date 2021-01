Foreign Affairs Minister Bujar Osmani said that the Government is giving up on the proposal to allow dual citizens to serve as ambassadors. The idea faced strong opposition from the VMRO-DPMNE party.

Osmani said that the proposal will be withdrawn, and replaced with a firm limit of having at least 75 percent of all new ambassadors that will be named come from the Ministry. Previously, Governments and Presidents were often likely to appoint non-career diplomats.