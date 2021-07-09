The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Friday the pre-election videos aired in Bulgaria, which, as it is pointed out, express territorial claims and one-sided feelings of belonging and appropriation to our country.

In the efforts to strengthen the dialogue and strengthen the trust, all in order to promote good neighborly relations, the publication of pre-election videos expressing territorial claims and one-sided feelings of belonging and appropriation to another neighboring country, is not in the spirit of building friendship and respect for European values, which we are so committed to together. We expect the officials of the Republic of Bulgaria to distance themselves and condemn such performances of one of the potential political participants in the highest house of Bulgaria, reads the reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaction comes after Krasiir Karakachanov published a video in which Ohrid is presented as the center of “Bulgarian-ness”.