The Macedonian Foreign Affairs Ministry is setting up a hotline for citizens who found themselves cut off abroad because of the coronavirus.

All Macedonian citizens who need assistance can call the following numbers –

+389 75 446 647

+389 75 273 732 (also on Viber and WhatsApp)

+389 70 282 078 (also on Viber and WhatsApp)

Or seek assistance by email at – [email protected]

The Ministry calls on Macedonian citizens who are in countries with medium or high risk of the epidemic to remain there and cancel any plans to come to Macedonia, if possible.