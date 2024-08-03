The Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the incident involving Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani at the Skopje airport. The Ministry issues regret that there were misunderstandings regarding her travel.

Osmani refused to allow her phone and luggage to be scanned, and that only happened after protests, while an incident followed half an hour later when Parliament Speaker and Osmani ally Afrim Gashi dispatched his personal security detail to assist her.

The Foreign Ministry said that it is in contact with all relevant institutions and all circumstances of the incident will be examined, after which an appropriate analysis will be made.