The Foreign Ministry is urging all citizens on the territory of Lebanon to leave that country immediately, because of the rapidly worsening security situation. Macedonian citizens are also urged to refrain from non-necessary travel to Israel, and those already there to follow reports about the security situation and, depending on developments, to leave.

The Ministry urges citizens in Israel to follow latest developments on this website – https://www.oref.org.il/12481-en/Pakar.aspx and to contact the Ministry and the Embassy at the following numbers 075/ 273- 732, 075/ 268-736/+972-54-926-7378.