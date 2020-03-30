Two groups of Macedonian nationals are due to return today from Vienna and Basel, after which they will be taken to state-run quarantine facilities, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov informed on Facebook. Foreign nationals will also be taken to Vienna and Basel.

In cooperation with foreign missions in the country, we help repatriate citizens from Austria, US, Australia, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Malaysia, Slovakia, Hungary… There will be such cooperation and solidarity tomorrow, on flights to Vienna and Basel we will take foreign nationals, and we will return Macedonian nationals home, wrote Dimitrov.