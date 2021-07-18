The government late on Saturday successfully completed the process of repatriation of citizens of the Republic of Macedonia from Syria and Iraq, including four men – foreign terrorist fighters, five women and 14 children.

The process was conducted in accordance with the obligations of the Republic of Macedonia arising from international law, international human rights law, international humanitarian law, standards and resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

The Republic of Macedonia, as a member of NATO and the Global Coalition against ISIS, in cooperation with our strategic partner the United States, remains committed to applying the highest standards in the fight against violent extremism and terrorism, in order to ensure the security, safety, stability and prosperity of the highest level for the citizens of our country and beyond in the region.