Forest fire broke out close to the Aurora resort in Berovo Macedonia 30.04.2021 / 17:33 Guests at the Aurora resort near Berovo had to be evacuated today after fire broke out in the dense surrounding forest. Media outlets are reporting that the fire is already out. There are no reports of any injuries.
