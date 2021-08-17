The CUK crisis management center informs that six forest fires are currently active across the country, including the persistent fire at the village of Raovic west of Skopje.

In Prilep, a fire is active near the village of Rakle, in difficult, rugged terrain. Orchards are on fire in Novo Selo, near Strumica, where another fire is affecting the village of Nivicino. The heavily wooded area of Berovo has slow moving fire near Goten, amid low forest, which is unlikely to spread. A fire is reported in an unregulated dump site near Centar Zupa and in Drzilovo, south of Skopje.

A short but intense rain that hit parts of Macedonia today should help the efforts to keep these fires under control.