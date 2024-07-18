Macedonia was forced to ask neighboring countries for help fighting the serious forest fires that are active at several locations in the center and the south of the country, after our own resource were left in bad condition.

Turkey, Serbia, Croatia, Romania, Slovenia and Montenegro sent help, including modern helicopters like the Kamov KA-32, that can drop five tons of water in one go. Macedonia has three planes for fighting forest fires, but they were left without a trained crew, as the previous Government would not approve proper funding for their salaries.