Fokus reports that the former Mayor of Aerodrom Ivica Konevski has pre-purchased commercial real-estate in the newly built Majcin Dom building spanning 324 square meters, worth half a million EUR.

The building is developed by Fatmir Etemi and his ZSF-KOM company, after facing serious opposition from local residents who wanted to protect it as a green space along the busy boulevard. Construction at the site was approved during Konevski’s term in office, and the final permit was issued under his successor, Zlatko Marin from SDSM, who insisted that he is powerless to stop the project. Shortly after it was revealed that Marin’s best man at his wedding purchased an apartment there, also raising eyebrows about possible links between the developer and the municipal authorities.

Aerodrom, already one of the most densely populated parts of Skopje, underwent frantic development under Konevski, now boasting the Cevahir towers – one the highest residential complexes in the Balkans, as well as row after row of new residential buildings that have replaced nearly every low-rise part of the area.

I’m still not sure if I will finalize the sale. I haven’t met the developer until 2019 and I was not involved in issuing the construction approval in 2017, Konevski told Fokus.

Most recently Konevski came out as one the group of former VMRO-DPMNE officials, gathered around former security chief Saso Mijalkov, who are demanding a resignation from party leader Hristijan Mickoski. VMRO responded with counter-allegations that the group is being bribed by the Zaev regime and investigations into their crimes are swept under the rug, in order to get them to create factions in the conservative party.