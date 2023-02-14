The independent MP Skender Redzepi announces that he will vote for the dismissal of the Minister of Health Bekim Sali, but, as he said, not for the other ministers and deputy ministers, which are part of the Government reshuffle proposal, the debate of which began Monday in Parliament.

Redzepi, who after leaving Alternativa acts as an independent MP, in last night’s appearance on TV 21 assessed that the biggest evil done to the structures of Alternativa is the lack of political will.