Former Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov reported that he was attacked by a person in Skopje, while he was walking with his son. The reason was likely motivated by politics – Dimitrov was Foreign Minister in the Zaev regime who signed the Prespa Treaty, imposing a name change on Macedonia.

This morning while I was at the farmers’ market I had an unpleasant situation with a person I don’t know who attacked me with aggression and threats. It was probably politically motivated, and I’m so independent politically, that the attack could have been inspired from all sides (smiley face). All joking aside, we are public persons, we should have a higher tolerance level for criticism, but there must be a response when the criticism turns into verbal or physical aggression, Dimitrov said in a social media message.

To the police officers, he reported that the attacker kicked him in the behind, issued threats and then left.

Dimitrov was former Ambassador to the United States and the Netherlands, and presidential advisor, mainly in the VMRO-DPMNE led Governments, but broke with his party and joined SDSM during the highly polarizing Colored Revolution. As testament of the polarization of the name change, his own father Dimitar Dimitrov, one of the founders of VMRO-DPMNE, back in the 1990ies at the start of the name dispute with Greece cursed “whoever will change the name of the country, that his hand wither and die”. When his own son signed the imposed Prespa Treaty in 2018, Dimitar Dimitrov was already supportive of the name change.