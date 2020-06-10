Former Healthcare Minister Vlado Dimov and his wife Biljana, both doctors working in the Acibadem Sistina clinic, were diagnosed with Covid-19.

The leading private clinic in Skopje informed that it has two doctors who are positive to the virus, and that it has taken all precautions to continue operations while keeping the patients safe. The clinic urgently tested all employees and patients who were in contact with Dimov and his wife.

The surgeon famously fled Macedonia in 2006, after he was suspected of illegally approving numerous public procurement contracts. He left for Bulgaria where he continued his career, and eventually had all charges dropped.