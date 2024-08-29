Former Interior Minister Mitko Cavkov, sentenced as a political prisoner by the Zaev regime, was allowed medical leave from prison until November 21nd.

Cavkov is sentenced to 18 years in prison – one of the longest sentences handed by a judge loyal to Zaev over the storming of the Parliament in 2017. Zaev abused the trial to charge and force members of Parliament to vote for the imposed name change, and eventually released most of the political defendants, keeping Cavkov, several Interior Ministry officials and a number of protesters in prison.

Two of the protesters, Jane Cento and Aleksandar Janevski, have resumed serving their sentences in mid August. A month before they were also given short medical leaves.