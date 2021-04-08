Former Interior Minister Pavle Trajanov called on the Interior Ministry to reveal the names of all 215 people who are estimated to have been illegally given Macedonian travel documents over the past years in what is becoming a growing scandal for the Zaev regime. Trajnov warned that some of them may be Islamic terrorists.

The public is being informed about four out of these 215 people. We don’t known the profile of the rest. We don’t know if some of them maybe returned from the Middle East battlegrounds. There will be implications for our security, Trajanov said. He added that the Interior Ministry is in dire need of being purged from criminal elements who are linked with mafia structures in Macedonia and in the region.