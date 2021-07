Former Skopje Mayor Koce Trajanovski shared a video presenting the change the city went under in his term, between 2009 and 2017.

Trajanovski was unseated in the 2017 elections, when SDSM candidates won nearly all main municipalities in the aftermath of their power-grab at the central level. Trajanovski noted the major improvements in infrastructure when he was the Mayor, and the lack of any such changes under the current Mayor Petre Silegov.