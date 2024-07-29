In the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for July 25, 2024, it is stated that a 39-year-old man from Kichevo is suspected of the crime of “obstruction of justice,” committed the day before the parliamentary elections.

According to the information published by Thelma, the suspect is the former Minister of Economy, Kreshnik Bekteshi, who is accused of a serious crime with a minimum sentence of 1 year in prison and a maximum sentence that can reach life imprisonment in case of severe consequences.