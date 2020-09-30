Robert Popovski, who in the previous composition of the Government was a minister without portfolio, returns to the Government as a national coordinator for responsible governance and transparency.

At Tuesday’s session, the Government also dismissed former Culture Minister Robert Alagjozovski from the post National Coordinator on development of culture and inter-agency cooperation and appointed him National Coordinator on interculturalism, one society, development of culture and inter-agency cooperation.

Zaev, some time ago announced that some of the former members of the Government and the Parliament, from the ranks of SDSM, will be engaged in other positions in the executive branch.