President of the State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption, Tatjana Dimitrovska, announced on Wednesday that the Commission has initiated investigations following complaints about the appointment of the Deputy Director of the Intelligence Agency and actions taken by the former Deputy Minister of Interior. An analysis of the related documentation is currently underway.

“The State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption has received two complaints. One concerns the appointment of the Deputy Director of the Intelligence Agency, and the other was submitted by the Minister of Interior regarding actions taken by the former Deputy Minister. We have opened cases for both complaints and requested the necessary documentation, which is now under review. We will prioritize these cases, as they involve potential violations of the Electoral Code and the Law on the Prevention of Corruption, as well as issues related to the qualifications required for the appointment of a deputy director,” Dimitrovska explained in response to a question from SDSM MP Slavjanka Petrovska during a session of the Parliament’s Committee on Political System and Community Relations.

During the session, Dimitrovska also presented the Annual Report on the work of the State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption for 2023.

On June 28, President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova appointed Ivana Stojanovska as the new Deputy Director of the Intelligence Agency. Some media reports have suggested that Stojanovska lacks the necessary years of experience in the relevant fields for this position.

Additionally, Dimitrovska highlighted challenges faced by the Anti-Corruption Commission due to budget constraints, insufficient equipment, and staffing shortages.

“The budget report for 2023 shows that over 81 percent of our budget is allocated to wages and benefits, 16 percent to goods and services, and only 3 percent to capital expenditures. This distribution indicates a need for more funds to improve our functioning through capital investments and addressing current institutional needs. The lack of funds and equipment significantly hampers our work. Without adequate investment in institutional capacity, meeting our statutory obligations with the necessary efficiency and accountability is particularly challenging,” Dimitrovska stated.

She emphasized the importance of these issues in fulfilling the Commission’s mission to combat corruption and ensure integrity in the public sector.