Former President Gjorge Ivanov campaigned in Veles today, along with the head of the regional list for VMRO-DPMNE Igor Janusev. Ivanov and Janusev met with bishop Agatangel of Vardar and visited the home of poet Kosta Racin.

We are here to put an end to apathy, the humiliations and the policy of bending our backs. A renewal is coming, and with it better days for all, Janusev said.

Janusev said that once the VMRO-DPMNE key plank, to ensure vetting of politicians and an investigation into their inexplicable wealth, is implemented, there will be no place in politics for his competitor Ljupco Nikolovski and the SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev.