Plusinfor reports that it is likely to see former tax chief Sanja Lukarevska involved in the major tax fraud investigation that is covering companies from Strumica and other cities.

Strumica businessman Risto Krmzov, a person close to former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, is suspected of running an operation that embezzled and laundered millions of euros. According to Plusinfo, the group claimed huge amounts from the state coffers on the basis of tax rebates – in one instance claiming over 13 million EUR. This type of high level organized crime could not be possible without the cooperation of state authorities. The group often used fake businesses set up by Kosovan citizens, often with fake identities, to file the claims.