After several years out of the public eye, Živko Mitrevski, the former president of the Union of Trade Unions, made a surprising return today by scheduling a press conference. Mitrevski, who was replaced in 2017 by Darko Dimovski, has reignited the debate over his departure, which was marked by intense drama and controversy.

The leadership transition in 2017 was anything but smooth. Dimovski’s appointment led to chaotic scenes, with union members reportedly sleeping in offices, police intervention, and fierce arguments over the legitimacy of the election process. The atmosphere was charged with tension as both sides disputed the rightful leadership of the union.

Today, a new chapter in this ongoing saga unfolded outside the Trade Union headquarters. Mitrevski, who maintains that his dismissal was unjust, announced his intention to reclaim the presidency. He argues that his removal was illegitimate and insists that he is the rightful leader of the union.

However, Mitrevski’s claims were swiftly challenged by the current president, Slobodan Trendafilov, who also attended the press conference. Trendafilov reminded Mitrevski and the gathered media that Mitrevski has not held the presidency since 2017. In response, Mitrevski questioned Trendafilov’s qualifications, pointing out that Trendafilov has never led a branch union, and therefore, according to Mitrevski, lacks the experience to head the Union of Trade Unions.

The exchange between the two men grew more heated when Trendafilov asked Mitrevski what concrete steps he would take to support workers and increase their wages. Mitrevski replied that any actions he would pursue would be within the legal framework, emphasizing his commitment to addressing workers’ issues through lawful means.

As the dispute continues, the future leadership of the Union of Trade Unions remains uncertain. With both sides standing firm, the question of who should lead the organization may yet again become a matter of public debate and legal scrutiny.