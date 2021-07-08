DUI leader Ali Ahmeti, Zoran Zaev and other Government officials met with former American general Wesley Clark. Clark led the 1999 NATO campaign against Serbia, in coordination with Kosovan guerrilla groups where Ahmeti was a member – an experience Ahmeti used to start the 2001 war in Macedonia.

According to DUI, Clark heaped praise on Ahmeti during the meeting, calling him a “legend” and insisting that with his help Macedonia is a powerful country of stability in the region. The general, who briefly ran for President of the US and now pursues business interests in the region, is visiting Kosovo and Macedonia.