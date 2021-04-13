Former VMRO member of Parliament Kiril Andonovski dies aged 84 Macedonia 13.04.2021 / 23:48 Former VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Kiril Andonovski died today aged 84. Andonovski was head of the Judiciary Committee of the Parliament, and was also member of the State Electoral Commission, while holding various party positions. kiril andonovskirip Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Macedonia News Anti-corruption official says the Zaev Government did not supply request documents about the scandalous Sinopharm deal Tetovo authorities will impose water cuts again Milcin: Zaev compromised the NGO sector The daily list of corruption scandals is affecting Macedonia’s standing abroad, Mickoski tells KAS official Daniel Braun DOM party leader Maja Moracanin faces difficulty getting delegates to line up behind her Albanian opposition parties withdraw their blockade of the economic stimulus package Corona report: 27 deaths, 1,129 newly diagnosed cases Zaev’s adviser Raskovski filmed using an expensive SUV, is building a villa near Skopje .
