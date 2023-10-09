The Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania (MENR) announced that the first plane carrying Albanian, Macedonian, and Kosovar citizens, who wanted to leave Israel following the declaration of martial law, arrived tonight. Minister Igli Hassani welcomed the passengers. The Ministry plans to organize more special flights to Tel Aviv in the coming days, coordinating with the regional ministries to assist citizens wishing to return to their respective countries.
Forty Albanian, Macedonian, and Kosovar citizens were evacuated from Israel to Tirana via a special flight
