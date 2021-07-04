Former EU Ambassador to the country Erwan Fouéré believes that the European Union has its own values, but unfortunately does not respect them in some specific areas, and one of those areas that directly affects Macedonia and the region is the enlargement policy, which does not work at all.

It is a failure of the European Union to fully understand the negative consequences of the recent deadlocks and the Bulgarian veto, not only on the chances of the EU accession process, but also on the citizens who saw the perspective in the European future, Fouéré told 24 Vesti.

He believes that the bloc is currently facing very serious crossroads, so it should be careful, because it can negatively affect the feelings of the citizens of the region.

Referring to the Bulgarian veto, Fouéré stressed that Bulgaria’s attempts to bring history and identity into the EU enlargement process are an additional blow to the EU’s enlargement policy and undermine its position not only in the region but also in the world.

Thus, the EU does not honor its promises, does not honor its commitments to the region. If it fails in its immediate neighborhood, then it no longer makes sense for the EU. So the European Union must change its behavior immediately. Brussels is not taking enough action against those of its members who undermine European values, Fouéré said.

According to him, Bulgaria’s veto on the country’s European integration process is a shameful act of the Bulgarian government, but it is also a shameful act for the EU because it failed to prevent one of its member states from “hijacking enlargement policy” and promoting its nationalist agenda in a way that is contrary to all EU values.