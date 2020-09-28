Several kindergartens in Skopje have reported a total of four children who have the coronavirus. The cases prompted 16 children and four teachers to go into self-isolation.

Public kindergartens have reopened on September 9, after months of shut-down, in order to allow parents to go back to work. In all four cases reported so far, the children contracted the virus at home and not in the kindergarten, health authorities insist.

Also today, a teacher in Bitola was found to have the virus. All 13 children she was caring for were ordered into isolation at home.