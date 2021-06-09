The RKE energy regulatory commission announced that it will begin a process to strip four companies of their licenses to import heating oil. The move comes after an investigative news report that dangerous heating oil is being imported in Macedonia.

RKE director Marko Bislimovski said that companies RKM, Supertrade, Pertinaks and Lil-Oil will lose their licenses after an emergency inspection found they were violating import terms – not on pollution grounds but because they failed to keep the required reserves of oil. A fifth company is under investigation for the same violation, but also because of the quality of oil that was found in its tankers. This company, Evrotim, is temporarily banned from selling heating oil.