There were four coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. Three of the patients died in Skopje and one in Gostivar. They aged 65 to 73.

With this, the death toll of the epidemic rose to 480.

The Healthcare Ministry informed that it also conducted 1,325 tests, and 119 newly infected patients were found, most of them in Skopje, Kumanovo and Stip. There are 4,117 active cases, 1,814 of them in Skopje, and 441 in Stip. Kumanovo is a little under 300 active cases, and Gostivar and Tetovo are over 200.

There were 13 patients hospitalized in the two clinics in Skopje that care for the most severe cases, which now hold a total of 181 patients – five of them on mechanical ventilation. There are also 10 adults and two children treated in Skopje’s Kozle clinic.

Across the country, general hospitals and regional centers have 194 patients, most of them in Stip (44).