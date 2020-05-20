Four patients died of Covid – 19 over the past 24 hours, the Healthcare Ministry informed. These include a 41 year old man from Prilep who died in the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje. The patient was treated for 40 days.

Three patients died in the 8th of September hospital in Skopje. A 65 year old woman from Skopje died after more than a week of treatment. Two elderly men, aged 71 and 73 also died in the same hospital. The death toll of the epidemic now stands at 110.

The Ministry informed that there are also 19 newly diagnosed patients out of 512 tests that were conducted, most of them in the capital Skopje (11). Half of the tests were conducted for the purpose of screening kindergarten teachers, and there were no positives among this group. Kindergartens should open soon, depending on the results of the testing.

There are 71 patients treated in the two hospitals in Skopje. Four of them are on mechanical ventilation and 24 are in serious condition and are receiving oxygen.