There are four deaths reported in the latest daily coronavirus report issued by the Healthcare Ministry, which brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 539.

The deceased patients include two men from Skopje (aged 54 and 55), a woman from Kavadarci (69) and a man from Sveti Nikole (70).

There were also 141 newly diagnosed cases, out of a total of 2,006 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. Skopje, Stip, Kumanovo and Struga have the most new cases. The number of active cases is estimated at 2,991.