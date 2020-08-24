Four patients died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The deceased patients were two men from Gostivar aged 71 and 82, a 73 year old female patient from Tetovo and a 68 year old woman from Kumanovo. This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 568.

The Ministry also added 78 new coronavirus cases to the registry, out of 860 tests that were conducted. Most of the new cases were found in Skopje, Prilep and Gostivar. The number of active patients grew slightly to 2,995.