In Gostivar, until the expiration of the deadline, four nominations of candidates for mayor and ten lists were submitted. Nominations for mayors were submitted by the political parties: Besa Movement, DUI, DPA and the coalitions of the Alliance and Alternative, SDSM.

Five nominations for mayor and eight candidate lists for councilors were submitted to the MEC in Prilep.

According to the information from the Municipal Election Commission, nominations for mayor and councilor lists were submitted by the coalitions of SDSM, of VMRO-DPMNE, and of DOM and LDP – Movement “Decisive for Macedonia”, the party Integra, and one is an independent candidate.

The Municipal Election Commission in Tetovo has received seven nominations of candidates for mayors and ten for councilor lists until the deadline for submitting nominations in the local elections.

Nominations of candidates were submitted by the parties Besa Movement, DPA, SDSM, DUI, Alliance for Albanians and Alternative, Movement for State and Justice and Integra, informs the MEC in Tetovo.

In the legal deadline for submitting nominations of candidates for the upcoming local elections, five nominations for mayors and six for councilor lists were submitted, confirmed today the MEC in Gevgelija.

The political parties SDSM, VMRO-DPMNE, Integra, the coalition of LDP and DOM as well as one independent candidate submitted their nominations for mayors, and lists of candidates for members of the Council were submitted by the parties SDSM, VMRO-DPMNE, Integra, the coalition of LDP and DOM, Levica and independent list of Tome Kjichukov.

The nomination of Zoran Lazarevski-Paljo nominated by a group of voters, Hristo Kondovski nominated by SDSM and the coalition, Toni Konjanovski nominated by VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition, Jorgo Ognenovski from the party Democrats, Goran Taskovski from the party “Macedonian Era the Third” and the leader of the LDP Goran Milevski nominated by the coalition of LDP and DOM have been submitted to the Municipal Election Commission in Bitola.