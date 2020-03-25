Four patients who were positive on the coronavirus are now believed to be cured. Three of them are feeling very well and for all of them the tests came back negative.

If additional tests are also negative, the three will be discharged, said Healthcare MInister Venko Filipce.

He also announced that two patients are being treated with a mix of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. The combination was quickly approved by the US Center for disease control for fighting the virus, but it can also have unwanted side effects and will not be used on all patients.