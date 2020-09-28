Out of 387 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 48 new cases were registered in Macedonia, 61 patients recovered, and four patients died, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Four people died, including two patients from Skopje (aged 73 and 62), one from Kumanovo (aged 69) and one from Tetovo (aged 72).

Most of the new cases were registered in Skopje-20, Kumanovo-3, Debar-1, Prilep-3, Tetovo-1, Strumica-4, Kocani-9, Probistip-1, Pehcevo-1, Vinica-2, Delcevo-1, Sveti Nikole-2.

The Public Health Institute registered today 61 recovered patients from all over the country, said the press release.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 17,674 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 14,642 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 729. At the moment, there are 2,303 active cases across the country, of which 681 in the capital Skopje.